Halifax School fire: Photos show scale of devastating damage at Ash Green Primary School including children's work burnt and ruined
Photos have been released showing the shocking damage caused by the fire at Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden, Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago
The images – from West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire Service – are of wrecked classrooms and torched displays of the school’s young pupils’ hard work.
Aaron Foster, 20, of Stanningley Drive in Mixenden, was today (Wednesday) handed a life sentence and told he would serve a minimum of nine years for the arson at the school and another at Mixenden Library.
