Halifax secures title for 'being a safe and welcoming place for a night out'

Halifax has been awarded Purple Flag status for the seventh consecutive year for being a safe and welcoming place for a night out.

Established in 2007, the programme has awarded the Purple Flag status to 70 towns and cities in the UK and Ireland, with Halifax being the first town in Yorkshire to hold a Purple Flag. (Leeds was awarded the accolade in 2017 for the first time). The scheme is celebrating its tenth birthday this year.

Partnerships Chief Inspector Gareth Crossley said; “We are delighted that Halifax has once again retained its Purple Flag status, identifying it as one of the safest places to come for people on a night out in West Yorkshire.

“Halifax was the first town in Yorkshire to gain and maintain the status and it is something all the partners are really proud of, as it highlights our continued commitment to bring success to the town and the district.

“We want everyone who visits Halifax to enjoy the vibrant night life to feel safe and to be safe.”

Purple Flag is the gold standard for town centres, like Green Flag for parks and Blue Flag for beaches. The award scheme recognises excellence in the management of the evening and night time economy.

Police Sergeant Ben Doughty said; “Halifax’s purple flag is a testament to all the partner agencies and businesses operating across the town who work hard to make the area a safe, fun, diverse and clean place to come on a night out for everyone."

Assessors were back in the town before Christmas where they commented on the partnership working which was graded as Excellent / Outstanding.

Halifax was graded above the national standard for leadership, food and drink offering, design, identity, late night venues, external partnerships and perceptions.

Things that continued to generate particular note and enthusiasm were the continued work with groups such as Street Angels, Bus Oasis and the White Ribbon Campaign as well as the ongoing relationships with bars and clubs and premises in the town.

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services and Co-chair of Calderdale’s Community Safety Partnership, said: “Halifax has so many fantastic places to visit both day and night.

"The theatres, cinema, restaurants and other venues are perfect for all ages and interests.

"The transformation of The Piece Hall, our new cultural quarter and other exciting developments are putting Halifax on the map.

"We’re delighted that the town has once again retained its Purple Flag, helping to further build its profile as a vibrant and safe destination for local people and visitors.

“Keeping the Purple Flag status was a priority for the Community Safety Partnership, and we’re really pleased that its joint work to make Calderdale a safer place to live and visit has been assessed as outstanding.”