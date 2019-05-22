Halifax shooting investigation launched after gun shots fired at parked car

Detectives in Calderdale are investigating reports of a shooting in Halifax just before midnight on Monday.

Officers were called at 11.59pm to Gibbet Street to a report a firearm had been discharged at a parked car.

A short time later, a white Jeep-style car believed to be involved in the offence was found burnt out nearby.

No one was injured.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Heather Whoriskey said: “This is obviously a very concerning incident and we are taking it extremely seriously.

“Although no one was injured, it has caused understandable fear in the area.

“I would appeal for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour to contact police.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw a white Jeep-style vehicle driving in the area or anyone who may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam footage.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the area working with the local neighbourhood policing team and our Community Safety Partners to provide reassurance to the community.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police no 101, quoting crime reference 13190257386. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

