Halifax shop checks net £25,000 of fake cigarettes and vapes including some stashed in secret cupboards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team, who carried out the visits with officers from West Yorkshire Trading Standards on Wednesday, found some of the banned goods hidden away in secret compartments.
But with the help of a sniffer dog, they found the illegal products.
The neighbourhood policing team said the operation was aimed at finding shops selling counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco, and illegal vapes.
"Over £25,000 in fake cigarettes/tobacco and vapes seized, along with £1,000 in cash,” the team posted.
"More visits planned in the near future.”
Anyone with information or concerns about illegal goods or any other crime in their area can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.