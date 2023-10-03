Halifax stabbing: Call for more life-saving kits after Halifax double death tragedy from mum whose son Casey Badhams was stabbed
Mina Kershaw says her heart goes out to the parents of 21-year-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-old Haider Shah who died after being stabbed in Halifax in the early hours of Sunday.
Her beloved 21-year-old son Casey Badhams was stabbed in broad daylight on Myrtle Avenue in Ovenden two years ago.
She and the rest of Casey’s loved ones have since been campaigning to fund bleed control cabinets, which are placed in public places and contain vital supplies which can help with knife wounds and other medical emergencies – and potentially save lives.
They have secured two in Halifax town centre already – outside The Acapulco on Waterhouse Street and Crossleys Cars on Crown Street.
But Mina wants to see more cabinets in place and is urging pubs to step up and help fundraise for them.
"My heart goes out to the parents of those young men,” said Mina. “No one should have to lose a child.
“No child should be robbed of their life.
“We need more cabinets and for people to know where they are and how to use them.
"This is happening in our little town and teenagers are scared.”
She has already been in touch with Gerry Robertson, manager of The White Horse pub on Southgate, who is supporting the call by buying a cabinet for outside her pub.
Gerry said she has also bought some hand-held metal detectors to prevent anyone coming inside with a weapon.
"What happened on Sunday is horrendous,” she said.
"Everyone’s heads are just in bits over it.”
She plans to raise the request at the next meeting of Halifax Pub Watch.
Any business interested in funding a cabinet can contact Mina via the Courier at [email protected].
Anyone with information that may assist with the police’s investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pochard - reference number 215 of October 1 – or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.