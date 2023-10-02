Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives have today (Monday) confirmed the 19-year-old who was in a critical condition died late yesterday evening.

They say a double murder investigation has been launched and that three men – two aged 18 and one aged 19 – have been arrested.

A 21-year-old man – named locally as Joshua Clark – died in hospital a short time after being taken there on Sunday morning.

Market Street in Halifax town centre closed this morning by police

Officers were called to Commercial Street in Halifax town centre at 3.48am yesterday to reports that three men had been assaulted.

All three were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The third man – aged 18 – has received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Flowers and balloons left for one of the victims of the stabbing in Halifax town centre

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has resulted in the death of two young men and a further man injured.

“We have specialist officers supporting both of their families and are determined to get answers for them and ensure that the person or people responsible are made to face justice for their actions.

“What I would ask for now is the support of the wider public in providing any information about what has taken place or the events leading up to it.

"I understand that people were present in the area at the time of the incident and I would urge anyone with information, dash cam or phone footage which could be relevant to our investigation to please make contact.

“I understand people locally will be rightly concerned and I want to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to investigate all possible lines of enquiry to understand the full circumstances of what took place.

“There is still a significant scene in place this morning, with a smaller scene remaining while we conduct forensic enquiries.

"I would like to thank residents and businesses for their understanding during this time.”

Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pochard, reference number 215 of October 1 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.