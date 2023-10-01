Halifax stabbing: Photos and video show large section of Halifax town centre still taped off after stabbing which left one man dead and another fighting for his life
The cordon is in place at Wards End, Commercial Street and Horton Street – right down to Halifax train station.
As reported earlier by the Courier, a man has died after being stabbed in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).
Another has been left fighting for his life.
Police were called to Commercial Street at 3.48am to reports that three men had been assaulted.
All three were taken to hospital with stab wounds.
One of the men did not survive and another has been described as in a critical condition.
The third man has received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.
Police have thanked the public and local businesses their patience while investigations are carried out.
They say their investigation is in its very early stages and further information will be released "in due course”.
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Some businesses have announced they will be shut today while the police investigate, including All Pizzetto on Union Street, Retro Station at Wards End, Galatic Golf on Horton Street and KobenHavn in Westgate Arcade.
Pride and Provenance, next to The Piece Hall, is closed. The Piece Hall is open but the South Gate and West Gate are both closed.
First has said its buses are being diverted around the police cordon.
Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch has expressed her sadness. Posting on social media, she said: “Just awful news overnight.
"Thinking of those directly affected and the emergency services on the scene and providing care.
"If you have any information to share please do contact the police.”