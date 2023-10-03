Donations have been flooding in for the loved ones of two young men who died after being stabbed in Halifax town centre.

Thousands have been raised by the two online campaigns launched to support the families of 21-year-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-old Haidar Sha.

Both died after being stabbed in Halifax town centre in the early hours of Sunday.

The fundraiser in memory of Haidar, from Clayton, says he was was “a likeable and popular young man with a bright future ahead of him”.

More flowers have been placed on Commercial Street outside the Victoria Theatre in Halifax in memory of Haidar Sha and Joshua Clark

On the page for Josh, it says he was a “well liked and loved young man”.

Meantime, more people have been laying flowers at the bench outside The Victoria Theatre on Commercial Street in honour of the two young men.

One read: “Rest in paradise Haidar. You will forever be missed by everyone who ever had chance to meet you.”

Photos of the two men and balloons have also been left there.

Detectives leading the murder investigation into the two men’s deaths announced yesterday that they had arrested three men – two aged 18 and one aged 19.

Almost all of the cordons that were in place in Halifax town centre on Sunday and most of yesterday have now been taken down but police are still appealing for information from anyone who might be able to help with their investigation.

Anyone who can help should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pochard and reference number 215 of October 1, or contact officers online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.