A Halifax bar has announced it will not be open this weekend to allow its staff time to process the tragic deaths of two young men who were stabbed in the town centre.

Maggie’s, on Commerical Street, has posted this evening that its staff rushed to provide first aid after the attacks on 21-year-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-old Haidar Shah.

A third man was also stabbed but has survived the attack.

The bar and nightspot posted: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of the two young men who have tragically passed away after an incident that happened on Commercial Street this weekend.

Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah died after being stabbed in Halifax town centre on Sunday

"Staff were alerted to an incident on Commercial Street and rushed to assist and provide first aid whilst awaiting the arrival of police and paramedics.

"We will not be opening this weekend as we allow the staff involved the time to process the events of last weekend and whilst the town grieves the loss of two young men whose lives were taken far too soon.

"Our hearts go out to the families of these young men and all those in the aftermath of this tragedy.”

As reported by the Courier earlier today, a teenager from Huddersfield has been charged with the murders of the two men.

Maggie's says it will not be open this weekend

Rashane Douglas, 19 of Jade Place in Huddersfield, has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Bradford Magistrates this morning and will appear at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday).

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody.

Two other 18-year-old men who were also arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbings which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There were several police cordons in Halifax town centre on Sunday and Monday, and police have also been spotted in Huddersfield searching fields.

Flowers, messages and other tributes continue to be placed on Commercial Street for the two young men.

Anyone with information that might help police should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pochard and reference number 215 of October 1.