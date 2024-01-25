Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rashane Douglas, 19 and of Jade Place in Huddersfield, is due to go on trial next month having pleaded not guilty to murdering 21-year-old Joshua Clark and 19-year-ol Haider Shah during the early hours stabbing in Halifax in October.

At a previous crown court hearing in November, Douglas also pleaded not guilty to further charges of attempted murder and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm in relation to a third man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The teenager also denied possession of a knife in Commercial Street.

Tributes for Joshua Clark and Haider Shar were left in Halifax town centre

This morning, Douglas appeared via a prison video link and 18-year-old Yaseen Iqbal appeared in person before Judge Jonathan Rose at Bradford Crown Court.

Iqbal, of Hall Bower in Huddersfield, formally entered his not guilty plea to the charge of assisting an offender which included allegations that he facilitated travel from Halifax by taxi, provided shelter and assisted in the disposal of clothes and other property.

Judge Rose granted an application that Iqbal’s case should be joined to that of Douglas and confirmed the trial date which had already been fixed for February 26.

Iqbal was granted conditional bail until that date and Douglas was remanded back into custody until the trial.

Parts of Halifax town centre were cordoned off for several days while police investigated the two young men’s deaths.