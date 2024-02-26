Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The trial has started today of Huddersfield man Rashane Douglas, 19, who is accused of murdering Haider Shah, also 19, and 21-year-old Joshua Clark and attempting to murder a third man, who was also stabbed but survived.

Douglas, of Jade Place, has denied those charges and a further allegation of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The jury were told that Douglas had admitted an allegation of possessing an article with a blade or point, namely a knife, in Commercial Street on that night in Octover last year.

A man has gone on trial accused of murdering Haider Shah and Joshua Clark

Yaseen Iqbal, 18, of Hall Bower, Huddersfield, has also gone on trial accused of assisting an offender after he allegedly helped Douglas to leave Halifax in a taxi and allowed him to stay at his home following the stabbings.

The trial is expected to last two weeks and prosecutor Mark McKone KC told the jury that it was anticipated that Douglas’ defence would be that he acted in self defence.

He said it was for the prosecution to prove that Douglas was not acting in self-defence.

“On October 1, 2023 the first defendant, Rashane Douglas, stabbed three men in the upper body outside a nightclub called Maggies on Commercial Street in Halifax,” said Mr McKone.

A large part of Halifax town centre was cordoned off after the stabbings last October

“Two of those men died and one man survived.”

He said the prosecution alleged that Iqbal had helped to dispose of the clothes that Douglas had been wearing at the time of the stabbing and that clothing had never been found despite extensive searches.

“The prosecution submit that anyone stabbing someone in the chest or stomach with a knife must intend to kill,” alleged Mr McKone.

The jury were shown CCTV clips from inside the nightclub which showed Haider Shah sitting in a booth with his arm around a woman before Douglas comes over to them and removes Mr Shah’s arm.

Floral tributes left two the two young men who died

Mr McKone alleged that what happened inside the club showed a motive for the stabbings later.

He said Douglas had been expecting to meet the woman himself, but she chose to be with Mr Shah.

Mr McKone alleged that Douglas was angry and asked Mr Shah for his name and where he was from.

After Mr Shah and the woman left the club they kissed before she got into a taxi and he returned to Maggies.

Mr McKone said the fatal stabbings took place at 3.47am after the man who survived made an attempt to punch Douglas in the street outside.

Douglas then crosses the road and was followed by the three men.

“Douglas then pulls out a knife from his pocket and holds it in his right hand,” said Mr McKone.

“He appears to hide the knife behind his right leg.”

Mr McKone said after the stabbings, Douglas ran off in the direction of Wards End as two of the men collapsed to the ground.

Later it appeared that Douglas discarded the knife in a drain.

Mr McKone alleged that it was totally unreasonable for Douglas to react by stabbing the three men in the upper body and said none of the victims had a knife.