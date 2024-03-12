Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huddersfield’s Rashane Douglas, 19, now faces a life sentence for murdering Joshua Clark, 21, and Haider Shah, 19, after a jury at Bradford Crown Court today found him guilty by unanimous verdicts at the end of a trial lasting more than two weeks.

The jury found Douglas, of Jade Place, not guilty of attempting to murder a third man, Brandon Coope, but they convicted him on an alternative charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-defendant Yaseen Iqbal, 18, of Hall Bower, Huddersfield, was also found guilty of assisting an offender after Douglas had carried out the stabbings in Commercial Street last October.

Rashane Douglas has been found guilty of the murder of the two young men who were stabbed in Halifax town centre

At the start of the trial, the jury were shown CCTV footage of the two young men collapsing to the ground after being fatally stabbed during a street confrontation outside Maggies nightclub.

Douglas admitted possession of a bladed article - a knife - before his trial got underway but he claimed he had been acting in self defence when he stabbed the three men.

After the jury returned their verdicts following almost eight hours of deliberation, Judge Jonathan Rose remanded Douglas and Iqbal into custody to await their sentences on a date yet to be fixed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge told Douglas that he would understand that the only sentence that could be imposed was a life sentence of imprisonment.

Joshua Clark and Haider Shah

But the judge will have to decide the minimum term that the teenager will have to serve before he could be considered for release.

At the start of the trial, prosecutor Mark McKone told the jury that Iqbal had helped to dispose of the clothes that Douglas had been wearing at the time of the stabbing and that clothing had never been found despite extensive searches.

The jury were shown CCTV clips from inside the nightclub which showed Haider Shah sitting in a booth with his arm around a woman before Douglas comes over to them and removes Mr Shah’s arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McKone alleged that what happened inside the club showed a motive for the stabbings later.

Tributes left for the two young men in Halifax

He said Douglas had been expecting to meet the woman himself but she chose to be with Mr Shah.

Mr McKone alleged that Douglas was angry and asked Mr Shah for his name and where he was from.

After Mr Shah and the woman left the club they kissed before she got into a taxi and he returned to Maggies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McKone said the fatal stabbings took place at 3.47am after the man who survived made an attempt to punch Douglas in the street outside.

Police in Halifax town centre after the stabbings

Douglas then crosses the road and was followed by the three men.

“Douglas then pulls out a knife from his pocket and holds it in his right hand,” said Mr McKone.

“He appears to hide the knife behind his right leg.”

Mr McKone said after the stabbings Douglas ran off in the direction of Wards End as two of the men collapsed to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later it appeared that Douglas discarded the knife in a drain.