Halifax street cordoned off as investigations continue into caravan explosion
Police cordoned off a street in Halifax this morning as investigations continue into a caravan that exploded at the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a reported explosion at a caravan on Portland Road in Halifax on Sunday morning.
One man suffered injuries during the incident but they are not thought to be serious.
Police say a cordon was put in place while further enquiries took place this morning, but the cordon has since been removed.