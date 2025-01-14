Halifax street cordoned off as investigations continue into caravan explosion

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Jan 2025, 12:48 GMT
Police tapePolice tape
Police cordoned off a street in Halifax this morning as investigations continue into a caravan that exploded at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a reported explosion at a caravan on Portland Road in Halifax on Sunday morning.

One man suffered injuries during the incident but they are not thought to be serious.

Police say a cordon was put in place while further enquiries took place this morning, but the cordon has since been removed.

