Halifax street cordoned off as investigations continue into caravan explosion

Police tape

Police cordoned off a street in Halifax this morning as investigations continue into a caravan that exploded at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to a reported explosion at a caravan on Portland Road in Halifax on Sunday morning.

One man suffered injuries during the incident but they are not thought to be serious.

Police say a cordon was put in place while further enquiries took place this morning, but the cordon has since been removed.