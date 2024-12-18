Halifax street sealed off after 'gun fired' at building and vehicle torched
Police were called to Gibraltar Road at 5.56am following reports of a shot being fired towards a property on the street.
A vehicle was also torched, with firefighters scrambled to put out the flames.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A scene is currently in place in the area as detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team establish the circumstances of what took place.
"Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0183 of December 18.
“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”