Halifax taxi rank attack after takeaway altercation leaves victim needing stitches in head wound

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an attack in a Halifax town centre taxi rank that left the victim with a serious head wound.

The serious assault happened on Sunday December 8 2019 on Wards End in Halifax.

The attack happened in Halifax town centre in Sunday

A 42-year-old man was involved in an altercation with a group of men in a takeaway before leaving to a nearby taxi rank where he was struck over the head with an object.

It left him requiring 10 stitches to a wound.

Other incidents are believed to have occurred in the vicinity around the same time, however, it is unclear if they are connected.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or anyone who could have CCTV or Dashcam footage.

If you have information that could assist ongoing enquiries, please contact DC 2370 Keitch via the non-emergency number 101 or by using the online live-chat facility on the Force’s website.

You can also call Crimestopeers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.