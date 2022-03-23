Halifax teenager, 16, caught with these weapons and knife disguised as a wrist band

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team were working with Operation Jemlock to reduce knife crime in Calderdale.

Officers were tasked with following up on intelligence from the partner agencies as part of their work.

At one address officers spoke to a 16-year-old male who was educated around weapon legislation and surrendered the pictured items which included a knife disguised as a wrist compass.

The weapons seized by police

A spokesperson for the NPT said: "On this occasion no formal action was taken, as there was no suggestion the items were taken outside of the household and there was knowledge to be learned around legislation.

"The male will be referred to our Early Intervention Team to ensure that he understands the dangers of knives moving forward.

"Disguised knifes in particular are banned within the UK and it is an offence to possess or sell them without a legal exemption. Online retailers don't always make it clear what is and isn't legal in the UK."

Operation Jemlock itself was launched in 2019 to combat serious violence and knife crime in West Yorkshire and involves officers patrolling high-priority areas to provide a reassuring and visible presence within communities and enforcement when required.

Police have warned residents that just because a knife may be available to buy on a website it may well not be legal to import or own it, and those doing so are potentially committing criminal offences.

Chief Insp James Kitchen of Operation Jemlock, said: “Operation Jemlock is working to identify those who are buying or attempting to buy knives, usually over the internet, which are illegal to own in the UK.

“Just because a dangerous looking weapon is available to buy on a non-UK website it doesn’t mean it is legal to import it into the UK or legal to have in your home.”

“Community Resolutions have been issued in these visits and residents should be aware that if we find them in possession of such weapons we will take positive action. This could mean a local resolution or education or arrest and prosecution."