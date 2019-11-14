Halifax thieves steal mini motorbike from shed and mountain bike

The break in happened on Littlemoor Road, Illingworth (Google Street View)
A mountain bike and and mini motorcycle were taken by thieves after they broke into a shed.

Overnight on November 9 and 10 a yellow mini moto was taken from a shed on Littlemoor Road, Illingworh

A Carrera Vulcan mountain bike was also taken from the garden at the address.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information which may assist please contact 101 or via our webchat service on the West Yorkshire Police website."

Information can be passed onto the police by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting reference number 13190578201

Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

