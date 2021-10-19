Halifax town centre attack leaves victim with broken ribs and facial injuries

The incident occurred in Silver Street outside Premier Taxis at around midnight on Saturday, October 9.

The victim, a man in his sixties, suffered broken ribs and facial injuries.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his fifties.

Silver Street in Halifax

PC Laura Bottomley, of Calderdale District CID, said: “We know that several people came to the aid of the injured man and would like those people to get in touch as we believe they will be able to assist our investigation.”