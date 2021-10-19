Halifax town centre attack leaves victim with broken ribs and facial injuries
Police investigating an attack in Halifax in which a man suffered serious injuries are appealing for witnesses.
The incident occurred in Silver Street outside Premier Taxis at around midnight on Saturday, October 9.
The victim, a man in his sixties, suffered broken ribs and facial injuries.
The suspect is believed to be a man in his fifties.
PC Laura Bottomley, of Calderdale District CID, said: “We know that several people came to the aid of the injured man and would like those people to get in touch as we believe they will be able to assist our investigation.”
Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 2717 Bottomley at Calderdale District CID on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13210522229.