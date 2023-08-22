Halifax woman found with drugs and weapon and man who damaged toilet among Calderdale people up in magistrates court
Nathan Cameron, aged 35, of Carlton House Terrace in Halifax made the subject of a community order including an eight-week curfew and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £300 costs, and banned from driving for 12 months for driving dangerously.
Christopher Dewhirst, aged 23, of Shelf Hall Lane in Shelf fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.
Jason Shaw, aged 36, of Byron Street in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.
Mohammed Hamzah, aged 39, of Ripon Street in Halifax fined £107 and ordered to pay a £43 victim surcharge and £90 costs for failing to stop at a red light.
William Smith, aged 38, of Rosemary Close in Brighouse made the subject of a community order for damaging items belonging to Horton Housing including a toilet.
Chaudhry Hussain, aged 25, of Thrum Hall Drive in Halifax fined £120 for failing to comply with a community order.
Jessica Sharpe, aged 23, of Queens Road in Halifax given a 12-week suspended prison sentence – suspended for 12 months – for possession of Class A and B drugs, possessing an offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.
Asaam Riaz, aged 35, of Akeds Road in Halifax fined £162 and ordered to pay a £65 victim surcharge and £200 costs for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.