Nathan Cameron, aged 35, of Carlton House Terrace in Halifax made the subject of a community order including an eight-week curfew and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £300 costs, and banned from driving for 12 months for driving dangerously.

Christopher Dewhirst, aged 23, of Shelf Hall Lane in Shelf fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Shaw, aged 36, of Byron Street in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

These are some of the cases heard recently involving Calderdale residents at Bradford Magistrates Court

Mohammed Hamzah, aged 39, of Ripon Street in Halifax fined £107 and ordered to pay a £43 victim surcharge and £90 costs for failing to stop at a red light.

William Smith, aged 38, of Rosemary Close in Brighouse made the subject of a community order for damaging items belonging to Horton Housing including a toilet.

Chaudhry Hussain, aged 25, of Thrum Hall Drive in Halifax fined £120 for failing to comply with a community order.

Jessica Sharpe, aged 23, of Queens Road in Halifax given a 12-week suspended prison sentence – suspended for 12 months – for possession of Class A and B drugs, possessing an offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.