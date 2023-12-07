Halifax woman in court after two people hurt and dog shot dead in Calderdale village
A Halifax woman has appeared in court over a dangerous dog attack in part of Calderdale.
Rozzina Austin, 34 and of Mile Cross Road in Halifax, appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday accused of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
She will appear at the court again on April 12.
The incident happened on Stainland Road, Sowood, on November 6 and left two people injured and a dog shot dead by armed police.
Another dog was hurt and had to be put down.