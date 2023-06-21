Halifax woman jailed for attacking friend in front of schoolgirls in Halifax town centre

The youngsters became concerned for the victim after she was approached by two men and started to walk away with them.

Prosecutor Erin Kitson-Parker told a judge at Bradford Crown Court that one girl called 101 to seek advice but as the woman reached George Square, she was grabbed by the hair by Emma Kershaw and punched in the face.

The court heard that as the complainant fell to the ground, she was kicked in the face by Kershaw - causing a seven-centimetre cut to the area near her eye.

Emma Kershaw

The police attended and Kershaw was identified by witnesses as she walked away.

The victim, who tragically died from an unrelated health condition a week before Kershaw was due to stand trial, was treated in hospital for the cut near her eye and she also suffered facial bruising.

Kershaw, of King Cross Road, Halifax, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and the court heard she had previous convictions for offences including wounding with intent, assault, robbery and threatening behaviour.

The court heard that 43-year-old Kershaw, who also suffered from alcohol dependency, had become friends with the complainant after they met in prison.

Solicitor advocate Safter Salam, for Kershaw, submitted she was now ready to make a change in her life and seek help with the trauma and problems she had.