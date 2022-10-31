Halifax woman ordered to pay nearly £200 for stealing cleaning products from ASDA
A Halifax woman has been told to pay nearly £200 after being caught stealing £41 worth of cleaning products from a supermarket.
By Sarah Fitton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 10:28am
Samantha Mead, aged 47 of Ling Bob Close, stole the detergent from ASDA on Thrum Hall Lane in Halifax on September 27.
She pleaded guilty to the offence at Bradford Magistrates Court and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114 as well as costs of £85.
She was also made the subject of a community order.