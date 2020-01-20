Hammer wielding robbery gang jailed for 77 years after botched getaway from Halifax raid

A robbery gang has been jailed for a total of 77 years after an attempted getaway from a Halifax raid went wrong and they ended up crashing their car..

The sentencing of the four men follows a dedicated operation carried out by GMP’s Serious and Organised Group – codenamed Mowbray.

The getaway vehicle which crashed in Oldham Road, Ripponden (Pictures Alex Ventress)

The investigation was launched after ten armed robberies occurred across Greater Manchester and Derbyshire, which occurred in just over a five week period between November 2018 to January 2019.

Detectives investigating the offences noticed the striking similarities between the offences – such as attacking staff with hammers, before putting an abrupt stop to their offending on Thursday 31 January 2019.

Their arrest came as the men came from an armed robbery at a bank in Halifax

During this robbery, the men stuck to their tried and tested tactics and approached the guard as he was making a delivery of cash at the bank.

The men jailed by Greater Manchester Police

They attacked the guard with hammers and fled with cash in a car bearing false registration plates.

This would be their downfall as, just 10 minutes later, police officers sighted the offending vehicle. In attempt to evade arrest, the car crashed into a bridge.

The men were then detained.

During the ten robberies the gang stole approximately £87,500 in the lead up to their arrest.

The following men were sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Friday 17 January 2020:

Sajjad Hussain, 28, of St James Road has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery after a trial.

Abubakir Iqbal, 30, of Countess Street, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery after a trial.

Shazad Mahmood, 26, Edward Street has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading to of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Anas Khan, 26, of Landseer Street has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading to of conspiracy to commit robbery / money laundering / handling stolen goods.

Detective Seargent Rick Castley, of GMP’s Serious and Organised Crime Group, said: “This was a brazen group of individuals who had no regard for the safety of others as they flouted the law in pursuit for gains.

“I would like to commend the dedicated team who have been committed to this investigation and who today, have seen justice prevail. I hope these prison sentences serve as a stark reminder that we will leave no stone unturned in our investigations.”