The warning has been given to those with offices at Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre, on Hanson Lane, says charity Unique Ways.

The charity, which supports families of disabled children and is one of the organisations based at the centre, has posted on Facebook that they hope the precautionary measures will only need to be in place for the short-term.

"Police have notified all units on Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre that we need to keep the main gated locked due to a risk.

"The gates to the enterprise centre will be kept locked until the risk has reduced.

"We clearly need to take this seriously and will heed the advice from the police.

"It is not within our control however we do hope that it is short-term.”

The Courier has approached West Yorkshire Police for more details and will update this story with more information when we get them.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area should call police on 101.