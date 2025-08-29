Police are looking for a man reported to have exposed himself and performed a sex attack in front of three girls in a Calderdale village.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating the incident in Hipperholme have released this e-fit of a man they want to speak to.

The three teenage girls were by the bus stop on Brighouse Road near Christ Church when the incident is alleged to have happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect is described as being around 25 to 30 years old and slim.

Police would like to identify this man

He was said to have a long nose and black teeth, with some scarring to his face.

He was wearing sunglasses, a black jumper with long sleeves and work trousers with grey and black pockets.

Anyone who can help wit identifying the man or has more information about the incident, which happened at about 6.30pm on Sunday, July 27, should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting the crime reference number 13250427770.