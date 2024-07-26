Have you seen this man: Police searching for Halifax's Connor Dewhirst after sex attack in Halifax
The assault happened on Wednesday.
Officers have released this photo of Connor Dewhirst, who is 28 and from Halifax and who they say is wanted in connection with the attack.
He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with ginger hair and tattoos on his neck and arms. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Connor or knows where he is should get in touch with West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat and quoting reference 13240400958.
Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
