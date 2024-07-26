Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating a sex attack in Halifax want to speak to this man.

The assault happened on Wednesday.

Officers have released this photo of Connor Dewhirst, who is 28 and from Halifax and who they say is wanted in connection with the attack.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with ginger hair and tattoos on his neck and arms. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Dewhirst

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Connor or knows where he is should get in touch with West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat and quoting reference 13240400958.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.