The 34-year-old, who does not want to be named, was walking home from the supermarket with her boyfriend when they were hit by a car which mounted the curb.

Despite having ploughed into two people, the driver did not stop.

The hit and run, at the junction of Stanley Road and Parkinson Lane, happened on July 22 last year but the woman is still recovering from the damage it caused.

Police said they wanted to speak to this man after the incident

She suffered a catalogue of injuries including serious damage which meant she needed a bone graft, a plate and eight pins in her left leg.

Her right leg was bruised so badly, the swelling has still not gone down more than six months later.

She was bedridden for three months and still needs crutches to walk. And she has been told she will need physio for the next 18 months to two years.

Before the incident, she was a self-employed tradesperson but, because her job is so physical, she has no idea when she will be able to return to work.

Mentally, the accident has scarred her for life.

“He could have easily killed us ,” she said.

"We both thought when seeing the car coming towards us that we were going to die. We thought we were going to get crushed between the wall and the car or go under it. It was terrifying.

"This incident will affect me and my boyfriend for the rest of our lives. I may need to look at a new career. I may never be confident enough to go outside alone.”

The victim’s boyfriend was less-seriously injured but both are desperate to see the driver face justice.

"Seeing the way people speed up and down Parkinson Lane, I said before this accident that some innocent person was going to get hurt. I never thought it would be us,” she said.

"If there are people covering for him, they’re as dangerous as he is.

"He could have killed two people and he’s walking around like nothing happened. That sickens me.”

Anyone who can help police should call 101 quoting reference number 0590 of July 22.

