A man from Halifax has been jailed for 16 years after he was found guilty of multiple sexual offences against 14 child victims.

Aidan Firth, 26, of HMP Armley, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court earlier this week (Tuesday, 21 November) for offences including rape of a child, sexual activity with a child inciting a child into sexual activity, and sexual assault. In addition to the custodial sentence, he was also made the subject of a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The offences took place between 2015 and 2020 and involved 14 victims, who were all under 18 at the time of offending.

They came to light in 2015 when a victim approached police to report offences and an investigation was launched by Calderdale Child Safeguarding Unit.

Aidan Firth

During the investigation, further victims came forward and disclosed further offences.

He was arrested in 2020 and was subsequently later charged. Following a three week trial at Bradford Crown Court in September 2023, Firth was found guilty by a jury for multiple sexual offences and jailed.

Senior Investigating Officer T/Chief Superintendent Stuart Bainbridge, formerly of Calderdale District Police, said: “Firstly, I would like to praise the bravery of the young girls for coming forward and disclosing Firth’s offending. They were put through the daunting experience of a criminal trial and have showed so much courage and dignity throughout.

“I welcome the sentence that has been handed down to Firth for his horrendous crimes. He is a dangerous offender and his actions and behaviour towards vulnerable girls is abhorrent.

“I would also encourage anyone who may have been a victim of any sexual offence, whether it be recent or non-recent to come forward and speak to the police. You will be listened to and supported by specially trained officers throughout and also be referred to further help and support if needed. We will do all we can to secure justice for any victim.”