Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three workers at Weir Minerals Europe Limited sustained burns while operating a furnace at the firm’s site on Halifax Road in Todmorden.

They had been melting a large amount of steel before an explosion took place in the furnace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it had most likely been caused by water entering the furnace while the workers were adding in the scrap metal.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard earlier this month

The three men suffered burns to their faces, heads and backs. There was also resulting damage to the surrounding equipment.

According to HSE, its investigation found that Weir Minerals Europe Limited was aware of the risk associated with wet scrap metal being added to the furnace.

But HSE said the protection from rain that was in place at the time of the incident was not adequately implemented and maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weir Minerals Europe Limited pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 over the incident, which happened on February 25, 2020.

The company was fined £200,000 and ordered to pay £6,095 in costs when the case was heard at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court on September 5.

HSE inspector Jackie Ferguson said: “This was a serious incident that could so easily have been avoided.

"Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”