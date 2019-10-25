Heartbreak for Calderdale woman as thieves blow torch house doors and steal car containing sentimental items

A Calderdale woman has spoken of her heartbreak after her car containing a number of sentimental items was stolen by thieves.

The suspects entered a property on Piggott Street in Brighouse some time between 10pm on Saturday night and 8am on Sunday morning.

The thieves used a blow torch tool to gain entry to the house through the patio doors.

As well as searching through the house they stole a number of valuables before finding the keys to the Skoda Octavia car.

Jodie Trolland spoke about how the vehicle contained many items which belonged to her dad Michael who has unexpectedly passed away and his funeral was held the previous week.

"My dad bought me the car and there was a boot full of his stuff that I’d been given. The sentimental value of the stuff in the car far outweighs the value of the vehicle.

"You never think something like this is going to happen to you. With what has happened to my dad and his funeral it is really upsetting."

Among the items that were taken were BMW motorcycle clothing, school bag containing books and PE equipment.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police by calling 101.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.