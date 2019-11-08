Heartless thieves steal soldier's World War One medals

Heartless thieves have stolen World War One medals which marked a soldier's selfless service to his country.

The two gold medals belonged to Guardsman Mitchell and are inscribed with his name.

Two medals from the First World War were stolen in West Yorkshire. Photo provided by WYP.

The Great War medals were taken during a burglary on Stafford Avenue in Halifax, alongside some electrical items.

It happened between Sunday, October 26 and Monday, October 28.

Two men aged 36 and 35 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A 44-year-old woman has also been arrested.

They have been released under investigation.

Police are now appealing to anyone who is offered any First World War medals for sale to get in contact.

DC Craig Pearson of Calderdale CID, said: “These medals hold great sentimental value and mark Guardsman Mitchell’s service to his country and it is important they are recovered.

“I would appeal to anyone offered the medals for sale or who witnessed the incident to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190559382