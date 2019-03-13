Heavily tattooed robber armed with knife flees with money after Halifax shop raid

Detectives in Calderdale have released CCTV images of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Halifax shop.

Calderdale police have today released details of the raid that happened at around 2.28pm on Sunday February 10 at a convenience store on Pellon Lane.

The suspect, armed with a knife, entered the premise and demanded the shop worker, a woman in her 20s, handed over cash.

The suspect then made off on foot with a quantity of cash.

He is described as white, mid-late 20s, of slim build and heavily tattooed on his hands and neck, with a mark/tattoo on his left cheek.

Detective Sergeant Ross Wadsworth, of Calderdale CID, said: “This was an extremely frightening incident for the woman involved and thankfully she wasn’t injured.

“I would appeal for anyone who recognises the man pictured to contact police in connection with this investigation.

“The male pictured has quite distinctive tattoos on his hands and neck and I hope by releasing these images someone may recognise him and come forward with information.

“I would remind the public information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information or anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact Halifax CID on 101 or via the online 101 chat facility on the Force website, quoting crime reference 13190074559.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

