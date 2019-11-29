Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court:

Andrew Towell (38) of North Byland, Illingworth, ordered to pay a £40 fine for failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Nigel Mattock (40) of Ramsden Street, Wheatley, disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £565 fine, £56 victim surcharge, £85 costs for two counts of drug driving.

Ali Akcadag (22) of Ovenden Wood Road, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay an £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Adeeba Farooq (34) of Westfield Place, Halifax, given six points on their licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Cameron Lister (21) of Victoria Avenue, Brighouse, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving a motor vehicle whilst not wearing an adult belt.

Dominic Boothman (30) of Burnsall Road, Brighouse, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Daniel Lever (23) of Ryburn Street, Sowerby Bridge, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £304 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mukhtar Ahmed (40) of Mile Cross Place, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Scott Matthew Gornall (44) of Crown Street, Halifax, Calderdale, disqualified from six points, given five points on his licence, ordered to pay a £326 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

David Guy (59) of Broad Oak Terrace, Halifax, disqualified from six points, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Gary John Lumb (38) of Vegal Crescent, Ovenden, given a restraining order, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 compensation, £32 victim surcharge for criminal damage of a door and an ornament to the value of £30.

Andrew Robert Binns (32) of Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

James Cope (34) of Langdale Crescent, Halifax, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge for possession of cocaine.

Kyle Scully (22) of Sherburn Road, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for 18 months, ordered to pay a £200 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.