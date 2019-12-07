These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court:

Uzair Hashmi (24) of Thrum Hall Drive, Halifax, ordered to pay a £200 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cannabis.

Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

Kimberley Booth (40) of Woodlands Avenue, Halifax, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 fine, £85 costs for stealing £360.

Jonathan Darren Gillie (35) of Athol Gardens, Halifax, discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to attend an initial drug assessment.

Riley Bose (20) of Salisbury Place, Hipperholme, ordered to pay a £282 fine, £95 compensation, £30 victim surcharge for criminal damage to the value of £2800 and assault.

Stephen Lee Wainhouse (24) of Oak Street, Elland, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Yasser Yasin (36) of Hyde Park Road, Halifax, given three points on their licence, ordered to pay an £84 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Daniel James Smith (35) of Highfield Road, Rastrick, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cannabis.

Kyle Greenwood (25) of Rose Heath, Illlingworth, disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £323 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £620 costs for drug driving.

Mohammed Umar Hassan (31) of Queens Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Damien Ismail (31) of Range Lane, Halifax, ordered to pay a £73 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cocaine.

Azaad Zulfiqar (31) of Mayfield Avenue, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, given a restraining order, ordered to pay £150 compensation, £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage.

Andrei Theodor Cretu (21) of Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax, given three points on their licence, ordered to pay £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Colette Moore (42) of Chestnut Close, Greetland, given five points on her licence, ordered to pay a £201 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Traei Sterling-Jackson (22) of Smith House Crescent, Brighouse, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £293 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding. Given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £146 fine for speeding.

Simon Swiers (46) of Hey Head Lane, Todmorden, disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to provide specimen or specimens of breath for analysis.