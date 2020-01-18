Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Sheena Clifton (31) of Rhondda Place, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.
Youssef Alqadi (52) of Anvil Court, Illingworth, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without due care and attention.
Nicholas Mager (35) of Spring Lane, Greetland, disqualified from driving for 17 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.
Helen Gray (55) of Halifax Road, Halifax, given four points on her licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.
Thomas Hegarty (27) of Ashgrove Avenue, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.
Ralph Jennings (60) of Victoria Road, Elland, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.
Timothy Paisley (27) of Ovenden Road, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.
Marina Joanne Williams (48) of Coley Road, Halifax, given four points on her licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.
Ovidiu Draghici (44) of Roils Head, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £92 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to comply with a red light traffic signal.
Stevie Griffin (40) of Burnley Road, Warley, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay an £83 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.
Safiyah Rafiq (20) of Skircoat Road, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £100 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.
Paul Waddington (61) of Ashlea Close, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for 19 months, ordered to pay a £150 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.
Mohammed Abbas (38) of Rhodes Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £507 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drug driving.
Matthew Duke (29) of Kensington Close, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 17 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class, using a motor vehicle without insurance.
Matthew Burston (47) of Stoney Royd Terrace, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 25 months, ordered to pay a £950 fine, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.