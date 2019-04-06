Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
Saima Ali (26) of Gibbet Street, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Abdullah Alrashidi (28) of Crown Street, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Callum Maloney (22) of Illingworth Gardens, Illingworth, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Lisa Pyne (32) of Ovenden Way, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Richard Spencer (32) of Park Drive, Rochdale Road, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Jami Lee Whittingham (30) of Rishworth Mill Lane, Rishworth, Sowerby Bridge, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Zain Zulfiqar Malik (24) of Hanson Lane, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, given a restraining order, ordered to pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge for assault.

Allah Yaar (28) of Parkinson Lane, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £620 costs for driving without insurance.

Richard Mark Daly (48) of Addersgate Lane, Northowram, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay £153 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Daniel Ricketts (33) of Warren Park, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £117 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jacob Boland (24) of Dispensary Walk, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assaulting a police constable and for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Neil Keith Thompson (29) of Sefton Terrace, Halifax, given a community order, a restraining order, ordered to pay £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, for assault, and given a community order for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates Court.