Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Tiffany Bourke (24) of Park Square, Hough, Northowram, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Mark Hayden Briggs (51) of Halifax Road, Ripponden, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Luke Aaron Dyson (26) of Ingram Street, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Ladrick Anthony Jarrett (43) of Hanson Lane, Halifax, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £230 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Danyal Masood (22) of Blackwood Grove, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Eileen Walsh (37) of Ashfield Drive, Halifax, given four points on her licence, ordered to pay a £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mark Brown (42) of Kirklees Hall, Brighouse, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Andrew Mark Lange (49) of West Parade, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Sohail Qureshi (27) of Heath Lea, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Nathan Webster (33) of Illingworth Gardens, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Richard Whiteoak (53) of Wheatley Lane, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Philip Lister (52) of George Street, Rastrick, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Janine Beardwood (33) of Wakefield Road, Copley, given a community order, ordered to pay a £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Steven Love (30) of Woodside Terrace, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drug driving.

Christopher Noel Somma (39) of Soil Hill, Ogden, Halifax, committed to prison for 18 weeks, ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge for failing to provide a specimen for breath analysis.