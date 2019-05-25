Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court
These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Jack Leach (33) of Oaklands, Rastrick, ordered to pay a £60 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to attend an initial drug assessment; given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £60 fine for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Terrence Michael O’Donnell (34) of Forest Crescent, Halifax, committed to prison for 12 weeks, ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge for assault; committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent for criminal damage and conviction of an offence while subject of a community order.

Daniel Rufus Exall (40) of Glen View Street, Todmorden, disqualified from driving for 12 months, given a community order, ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Paul John Dollard (52) of Kingston Street, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs for sexual assault.

Paul Cockerell (45) of Backhold Drive, Siddal, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £78 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

David Greenwood (52) of Rye Lane, Pellon, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £164 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to comply with a traffic sign.

Tamina Kauser (31) of Newstead Place, Halifax, ordered to pay £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt, two counts of driving a car with a child not wearing a seat belt and driving without a test certificate.

Khalil Ullah Keshani (52) of Woodlands Grove, Boothtown, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Dawn Lee-Lawrence (32) of Cleveland Avenue, Siddal, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mark Sykes (54) of Turney Street, Ovenden, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Robbin Taylor (54) of Oakleigh, Mytholmroyd, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Shannon Jade McCormack (23) of Range Court, Boothroyd, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £200 costs for racially aggravated assault.