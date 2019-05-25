Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Jack Leach (33) of Oaklands, Rastrick, ordered to pay a £60 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to attend an initial drug assessment; given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £60 fine for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Terrence Michael O’Donnell (34) of Forest Crescent, Halifax, committed to prison for 12 weeks, ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge for assault; committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent for criminal damage and conviction of an offence while subject of a community order.

Daniel Rufus Exall (40) of Glen View Street, Todmorden, disqualified from driving for 12 months, given a community order, ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Paul John Dollard (52) of Kingston Street, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs for sexual assault.

Paul Cockerell (45) of Backhold Drive, Siddal, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £78 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

David Greenwood (52) of Rye Lane, Pellon, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £164 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to comply with a traffic sign.

Tamina Kauser (31) of Newstead Place, Halifax, ordered to pay £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt, two counts of driving a car with a child not wearing a seat belt and driving without a test certificate.

Khalil Ullah Keshani (52) of Woodlands Grove, Boothtown, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Dawn Lee-Lawrence (32) of Cleveland Avenue, Siddal, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mark Sykes (54) of Turney Street, Ovenden, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Robbin Taylor (54) of Oakleigh, Mytholmroyd, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Shannon Jade McCormack (23) of Range Court, Boothroyd, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £200 costs for racially aggravated assault.