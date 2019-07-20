Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Maqsood Ahmed (43) of Beckenham Place, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Mukhtar Ahmed (40) of Mile Cross Place, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £700 fine, £70 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and speeding.

Nicole Anne-Marie Cullen (26) of Brackenbed Lane, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Catherine Fallon (47) of West View, Holywell Green, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Richard Greenwood (43) of James Street, Holywell Green, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Jonathan Duncan Wilkinson (47) of Tennyson Avenue, Todmorden, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £333 fine, £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Peter Leo Sawrij (56) of New Road, Cragg Vale, ordered to pay a £515 fine, £100 compensation, £51 victim surcharge, £100 costs for assault.

Adeel Ahmed (19) of Mile Cross Place, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Eshan Ali (31) of Haigh Street, Halifax, given six points on their licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Giorgos Christakos (41) of Elm View, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Richard Hudson (50) of Newlands Drive, Northowram, given six points on his licence ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Natalie Mary Okulicz (36) of Meadow Drive, Wheatley, given four points on her licence, ordered to pay a £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Daniel Pudwoski (29) of Swinton Terrace, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

David Artur Sawczuk (34) of Rhondda Place, Halifax, given four points on his licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.