Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Steven William Schofield (43) of Queensway, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 20 days, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Benjamin Robert Calverley (34) of Sherburn Road, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for 26 months, given a community order, ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Jamie Harrison (26) of Skirden Court, Illingworth, disqualified from driving for 10 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving while disqualified.

Danny Lee Harris (24) of Carmel Road, Halifax, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cannabis.

Jordan Grundy (26) of St James Road, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to report an accident, failing to stop and driving without due care and attention.

Simon Sloane (32) of Waterloo Road, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for 15 months, ordered to pay a £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Ben Greenwood (20) of Carr Green Drive, Brighouse, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Mathew Cunningham (41) of Brighouse Road, Hipperholme, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

David Hoyle (42) of Moorbottom Lane, Greetland, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £153 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Andrei Karev (38) of Mount Terrace, Pellon, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Majid Khan (38) of Elmfield Terrace, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Kay King (37) of Raven Bank, Luddendenfoot, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £123 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Abdul Malik (38) of Devon Street, Halifax, given five points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Richard Mileham (40) of Grove Avenue, Ovenden, given a community order, ordered to pay £500 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.