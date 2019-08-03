Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Calderdale Magistrates Court.

Mohammed Asif (46) of St Augustines Terrace, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Carl Robert Burtoff (34) of Denfield Edge, Halifax, ordered to pay £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without a test certificate.

Ansar Mahmood (47) of Moorlands View, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Mohammed Asif Taj (41) of Charlesworth Terrace, Pellon, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Andrew Kerry (23) of Mayfield Avenue, Bailiff Bridge, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £329 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Scott Wallace (45) of Axminster Drive, Bailiff Bridge, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Steven Maude (42) of Queen Street, Sowerby, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Scott St Clare (45) of Rishworth Mill Lane, Rishworth, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Steven John Moorhouse (35) of Raglan Court, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking the terms of a restraining order.

Michael Francis Keane (28) of Akeds Road, Halifax, committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Zafar Iqbal (52) of Warley Road, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Jonathan Lawton (50) of Lane House Grove, Luddenden Foot, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £66 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Damian Nelson (37) of West Bank, Halifax, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Liam Spencer (25) of Carr Green Avenue, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.