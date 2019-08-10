Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Hayley Alexander (42) of Charles Street, Brighouse, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay an £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Nicholas Vincent Brady (41) of Wood Lane, Hipperholme, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Peter Gregor (34) Kashmir Park, Pellon, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £230 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Robert Daniel Jackson (33) of Greenroyd Lane, Wheatley, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Zain Mazhar Kayani (26) of Mount Pleasant Avenue, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Miroslav Kouba (65) of Moorgate Street, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Katie Maher (30) of Bankfield Grange, Greetland, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Kamran Mushtaq (37) of Mount Avenue, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £415 fine, £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mohammed Nazir (66) of St Augustines Terrace, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Andrew Martin Steward (42) of Mile Cross Road, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Leon Yates (33) of Naylor Street, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Joseph Murphy (26) of St John’s Close, Rishworth, given a community order, restraining order, ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage. Also given a community order for assault.

Joseph Murphy (26) of St John’s Close, Rishworth, given a community order, for stealing a set of house keys to the value of £10. Also given a community order for committing a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order for a period of 12 months.