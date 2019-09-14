Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Steven Child (34) of Forest Crescent, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding,

Graham Matthew Raistrick (45) of Clough Bank, Mixenden, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Ian Anthony Firth (47) of Athol Green, Ovenden, ordered to pay a £60 fine, £150 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £400 costs for assault.

Michael Cumiskey (20) of Mixenden Road, Mixenden, ordered to pay an £80 fine for failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Bradford Magistrates Court.

Subramaniam Ganapathy (44) of Heath Lea, Halifax, given six points on licence, ordered to pay a £1042 fine, £100 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Sajid Javaid (47) of Highroad Well Lane, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

John Marshall (52) of Holy Tree Farm, Jagger Green, Holywell Green, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £615 fine, £61 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Haq Nwaz (37) of Mayfield Grove, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Christian Woodhead (22) of Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle when its condition was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person.

Glyn Reagan (48) of Gardiners Square, Hipperholme, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Emma Louise Whitehead (40) of Brigroyd, Ripponden, given five points on her licence, ordered to pay an £81 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ceri Joanna Bakes (47) of Leeds Road, Hipperholme, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £130 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Thomas Nutt (42) of Malham Road, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle when a wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which was not so inflated as to make it fit for the use to which the vehicle was being put.