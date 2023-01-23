High-risk sex offender wanted after failing to turn up at court for sentencing
A high-risk registered sex offender is wanted after failing to turn up at court.
By Leanne Clarke
James Atkinson, a high-risk registered sex offender, failed to turn up at a sentence hearing at York Crown Court last week.
The court subsequently issued a warrant for the 57-year-old’s arrest.
Atkinson is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of heavy build and is balding.
He has links to Yorkshire and Blackpool.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 101 or email [email protected]