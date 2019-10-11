High value mountain bikes stolen from garage in Calderdale by thieves

Two high value mountain bikes have been stolen by thieves from a garage in Calderdale.

Police in Calderdale are appealing for information after the building was broken into on Castle Lane, Todmorden

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information about the theft of the bikes which took place at approximately 2.35am on Wednesday October 9.

A number of enquiries are ongoing into the incident and police are advising residents to be wary of anyone offering the bikes for sale at low prices in suspicious circumstances.

The bikes are a Nuke Proof Mega 290 Pro, in blue and green and a Rocky Mountain Instinct BC in Green and Orange.

Anyone who has any information at all which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Calderdale Police on 101 referencing crime number 13190518051.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101Livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

