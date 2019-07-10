Homelessness project Happy Days Cycles in Sowerby Bridge hit by theft of bikes worth thousands

Callous thieves have taken thousands of pounds worth of bikes from a social enterprise in Sowerby Bridge which helps homeless people.

The team at Happy Days Cycles on Town Hall Street has been left reeling by the the theft of between 20 and 30 bikes which were in storage, ready to sell on.

Time and money had been spent restoring the pre-loved bikes so that they could be sold, with profits going to fund work with the homeless.

Community Hub Manager at Happy Days, Beth Currie, said: “It’s devastating. The amount of time that has been spent restoring those bikes, and it’s just been a waste of time and money and effort. It’s a big blow.

“We will survive but it will be a massive struggle.”

The theft happened sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday last week. The bikes are estimated to be worth at least £2,000.

Two bikes have been found but the rest are still missing.

A fund raising page has been set up after Happy Days was contacted by people asking how they could help the team replenish their stock and it has already collected nearly £300.

Beth said “Everyone has been so kind.

“I just want to say thank you so much. For people to get together and donate money is really heartwarming.”

To donate to the fund, visit www.gofundme.com/f/happy-days-bike-theft.

Anyone with information about the missing bikes should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Happy Days Cafe - situated above the cycle shop - is also run to make money to reduce homelessness.