How Calderdale is blunting the threat of knife crime

Education and police tactics tackling knife crime is having a positive impact in communities across Calderdale.

Police officers from across the borough have taken part in a week of action to tackle knife crime in the district.

The project was part of Operation Sceptre – a national awareness initiative aimed at reducing knife crime through enforcement and educational activities, high visibility patrols and weapons sweeps.

Sergeant Anna Law, Calderdale’s lead on knife crime, said: “Last week’s operation showcases the great work being carried out by officers to tackle knife crime in Calderdale.

“We are constantly working to keep our communities safe, and Operation Sceptre provides the opportunity to highlight some of the work we do as a district on a daily basis.

“Education and early intervention are key to preventing knife crime, and we carried out a number of educational programmes targeted at primary and secondary children. We also carried out test purchase operations to check if retailers are illegally selling knives.”

“On top of that, residents may have noticed our red ‘#StopKnifeCrime’ logo sprayed across the district in biodegradable chalk paint. This is to ensure the message is spread as far and wide as possible, even when the week of action has finished.”

All of the retailers tested passed the test purchase operations.

Twenty schoolchildren from four Calderdale schools attended Sunnyvale Fishery and Outdoor Activity Centre during the week of action, and heard about the dangers of carrying a knife.

Officers from the District’s Early Intervention Team also carried out knife crime inputs with youths at schools.

Education was also offered to door staff during the night-time economy in Halifax city centre and to local partners, such as Halifax Street Angels.

Local partners joined officers on weapon sweeps to gain an insight into the work being undertaken to tackle knife crime.

