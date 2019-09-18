How police reacted to concerns in a Halifax community and seized this vehicle

Police officers have reacted to concerns in a Halifax community by deploying a dedicated road safety operation patrol in the area.

On Friday September 13, iOperation Hawmill was deployed in the Ovenden, Illingworth and Mixenden areas.

One driver r had their vehicle seized for no Insurance while another three were dealt with for not wearing a seatbelt.

One driver was also dealt with for a using a mobile phone and another for not having a MOT.

Operation Hawmill is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership and is deployed by the Calderdale road Safety group to address community concerns.

It focuses on the most likely causes of a fatal road traffic collision including being over the limit, through drink or drugs, speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

On September 12 the operation was deployed in to the Skircoat Ward of Halifax.

Seven drivers were dealt with for a number of offences including no MOT, Failing to maintain lights and driving without due care and attention.

One male was arrested from Albert Promenade for drink driving.