Huge Halifax drugs bust uncovers over 600 cannabis plants worth £800,000

On Friday February 26, officers were called by Northern PowerGrid to a property on Portland Place after neighbouring properties were experiencing power cuts.

After sharing information with its partners at Northern Power Grid, suspicions were raised regarding the derelict building in Halifax town centre, which formerly served as offices for an insurance company.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted enquiries and gained entry to the property.

The drugs found inside the building in Halifax town centre

Located across five floors, was a sophisticated cannabis farm set up which how now been dismantled and seized from the building.

Sgt Joshua Allgood of Halifax NPT Team 1, said: “We will continue our relentless disruption tactics and keep working hard to take drugs off the streets of Halifax.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing to bring those responsible for this production to justice.