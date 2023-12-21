Huge knife seized in Halifax after police arrest man and find it at side of his bed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the startling discovery at a home in Illingworth.
The man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, theft from a shop and possession of an offensive weapon.
Police posted: “Another weapon off of our streets. Enquiries ongoing.”
The team also said they arrested a man and a woman today in connection with an assault in Halifax town centre last month.
Anyone with information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.