Huge knife seized in Halifax after police arrest man and find it at side of his bed

Police discovered this giant blade at the side of a man’s bed when they went to arrest him in Halifax today.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the startling discovery at a home in Illingworth.

The man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, theft from a shop and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police posted: “Another weapon off of our streets. Enquiries ongoing.”

The knife was found at a house in Halifax

The team also said they arrested a man and a woman today in connection with an assault in Halifax town centre last month.

Anyone with information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.